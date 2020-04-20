Rs. 17793 crore released for farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

AMN

An amount of 17 thousand and 793 crore rupees has been released to 8.89 crore farmers Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme so far during the lockdown period. Ministry of Agriculture in a statement said, in order to provide food security during the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Government has decided to distribute pulses to the eligible households under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY).

It said, over 1.07 lakh Metric Tonnes pulses have so far been issued to the States and Union Territories. It said, the distribution of pulses under PMGKY is to benefit around 19.50 crore household spread across 36 States and Union territories.