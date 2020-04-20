Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 6,25,000 PEOPLE RECOVERED
Sydney beaches reopen as Australian cases fall
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,65,257 worldwide
Coronavirus: Europe begins easing restrictions

Procurement of wheat starts in Punjab and Bihar to help farmers

Our Correspondent / New Delhi

Government agencies in Punjab, the and private traders have procured three lakh 42 thousand 312 metric tonnes of wheat on fifth day of procurement yesterday. Till Sunday, total seven lakh 79 thousand 415 metric tonnes of wheat procurement have been procured by all the agencies.

Disclosing this at Chandigarh today, a Spokesperson said that the government agencies have procured 3,41,575 metric tonnes of wheat while 737 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured by the private traders (Arhtias) at various procurement centres in the state.

He further said that PUNGRAIN has procured 69,729 metric tonnes, MARKFED 95,726 metric tonnes and PUNSUP procured 73,465 metric tonnes of wheat, while Punjab State Warehousing Corporation has procured 47,537 MT wheat.

The Centre Government agency FCI has procured 28,932 MT wheat. Apart from this, Pungrain has procured 26,186 MT wheat for public distribution in the state.

Meanwhile in Bihar, the target of procurement of wheat has been enhanced from two lakh metric tone to seven lakh mettric tonnes. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, this decision has been taken to help maximum number of farmers in the wake of lockdown.

Mr Kumar said, the officials have been asked to expedite wheat procurement through Primary Agriculture Co-operative Society (PACS) at Panchyat level so that the maximum number of farmers could get a chance to sell their produce.

The State Government has appealed the farmers not to burn their crop residue in the field after harvesting.

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

