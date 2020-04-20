Procurement of wheat starts in Punjab and Bihar to help farmers

Our Correspondent / New Delhi

Government agencies in Punjab, the and private traders have procured three lakh 42 thousand 312 metric tonnes of wheat on fifth day of procurement yesterday. Till Sunday, total seven lakh 79 thousand 415 metric tonnes of wheat procurement have been procured by all the agencies.

Disclosing this at Chandigarh today, a Spokesperson said that the government agencies have procured 3,41,575 metric tonnes of wheat while 737 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured by the private traders (Arhtias) at various procurement centres in the state.

He further said that PUNGRAIN has procured 69,729 metric tonnes, MARKFED 95,726 metric tonnes and PUNSUP procured 73,465 metric tonnes of wheat, while Punjab State Warehousing Corporation has procured 47,537 MT wheat.

The Centre Government agency FCI has procured 28,932 MT wheat. Apart from this, Pungrain has procured 26,186 MT wheat for public distribution in the state.

Meanwhile in Bihar, the target of procurement of wheat has been enhanced from two lakh metric tone to seven lakh mettric tonnes. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, this decision has been taken to help maximum number of farmers in the wake of lockdown.

Mr Kumar said, the officials have been asked to expedite wheat procurement through Primary Agriculture Co-operative Society (PACS) at Panchyat level so that the maximum number of farmers could get a chance to sell their produce.

The State Government has appealed the farmers not to burn their crop residue in the field after harvesting.