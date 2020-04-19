No decision yet on operations of flights yet: Hardeep Singh Puri

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government has clarified that no decision has been taken on operations of domestic or international flights so far.

In a tweet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri advised the airlines to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard is taken by the government. This came after Air India, yesterday, announced that it will resume bookings for international flights with travel date from 1st of June following a travel ban on all flights due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Air India had also reportedly resumed bookings for select domestic routes starting 4th of next month.