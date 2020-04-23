Record 2.8 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains moved by FCI in a single day

AMN

Food Corporation of India (FCI) set a new benchmark by moving 102 train loads carrying about 2.8 Lakh Metric Tonnes -LMT food grains yesterday. Maximum movement was from Punjab which loaded 46 train loads followed by Telangana with 18. Wheat and Raw rice was moved from Punjab and Haryana to various parts of the country, Boiled rice was moved from Telangana to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. With this movement, the total food grains stocks moved by FCI during the lockdown period crossed 5 Million Metric Tonnes at a daily average of 1.65 Lakh Metric Tonnes.

During the same period FCI unloaded 4.6 Million Metric Tonnes stocks and distributed 9.8 Million Metric Tonnes to the state governments under various schemes including Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY). Under PMGKAY, FCI has already handed over 4.23 Million Metric Tonnes food grains to state governments for distribution to about 80 crore beneficiaries at 5 Kilogam per person free of cost. While all efforts are being focused on timely movement of stocks to consuming states and ensuring regular supplies to the Public Distribution System (PDS), wheat procurement has also picked up pace post 15th of this month with all major producing states starting procurement operations. Till yesterday a quantity of 3.38 Million Metric Tonnes wheat has been procured for the central pool with Punjab alone contributing 2.15 Million Metric Tonnes.The target set for procurement of wheat during this season is 40 MMT.