COVID 19 MORE THAN 7,84,900 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Deadly tornado touches down in Oklahoma
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,83,424 worldwide
Merkel: Coronavirus is a ‘challenge to democracy’
Trump signs immigration green card suspension
South Asia COVID 19 cases top 37,000 as lockdown end

Govt suspends DA hike of employees, pensioners

WEB DESK

Government has put on hold increase in Dearness Allowance for its employees because of the strain on its finances due to COVID- 19. In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners due from 1st of January 2020 shall not be paid.

The additional instalments of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief due from 1st July 2020 and 1st January 2021 shall also not be paid. However, Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at current rates will continue to be paid.

As and when decision to release future instalments due from 1st July 2021 is taken by the government, the rates of DA and DR as effective from 1st January 2020, 1st July 2020 and 1st January 2021 will be restored prospectively.

