RRTS to connect Delhi Airport to Gurugram-Faridabad-Jewar Airport: Manohar Lal

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said that the possibilities of Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) will be explored to connect Delhi Airport to Gurugram-Faridabad-Jewar Airport. A study will be done on connecting the metro to the airport from Palam Vihar in Gurugram and the possibilities of laying two separate lines will be explored.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh informed media after discussing with the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister in New Delhi yesterday to expand the metro in Haryana and implement RRTS projects. The Chief Minister said that the discussions have been held on connecting RRTS from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Karnal, Metro line from Gurugram to AIIMS in Badhsa.

The Union Minister has said that a study will be conducted for the Bahadurgarh to Assoda metro line, Ballabhgarh to Palwal, Sector-9 of Gurugram to Badhsa AIIMS and Dhansa to Badhsa AIIMS of Delhi. He said that a study will be conducted to extend the RRTS going from Sarai Kale Khan to Panipat to Karnal. He said that similarly, a proposal will be prepared to start the RRTS going from Sarai Kale Khan to Dharuhera to Bawal and Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister said that the cost of laying the proposed metro line from Sector-56 of Gurugram to Panchgaon will be borne by the Haryana Government and after receiving the DPR of its project, approval will be given by the Central Ministry within 15 days.