Rozgar Mela: Dharmendra Pradhan distributes letters of appointment to 239 inductees from Odisha

AMN

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan distributed letters of appointment to 239 inductees from Odisha in capital Bhubaneswar on Saturday. On the occasion, the minister said that inauguration of Rozgar Mela for filling up 10 lakh govt.

vacancies and handing over the appointment letters to 75,000 newly-inducted appointees by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one more step towards giving wings to the dreams of our YuvaShakti and fulfilling their aspirations.

Stating that India’s young demography is its biggest asset, the minister said that the govt. is making all-round efforts to create opportunities for the youth, provide them an environment for breaking the mould and put them into the driver’s seat to take India to new heights.

