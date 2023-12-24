Retired police officer shot dead in mosque in north Kashmir’s Baramulla: police

AMN

A retired police officer was shot dead by terrorists at a mosque in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said today.

“Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri #Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries,” said a police spokesman on X.

The critically injured officer identified as Mohammad Shafi succumbed to his grievous injuries. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off by the security forces and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the terrorists involved in the terror attack. Further details are awaited.

The attack on the officer comes just a few days after terrorists ambushed two army vehicles in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving five soldiers dead and two injured.

A massive search operation is underway in Poonch to locate the attackers who are believed to be hiding in the dense woods in the area.