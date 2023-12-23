Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into non-standard drugs being supplied to government hospitals

By Vinit Wahi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe over the non-standard drugs being supplied to government hospitals in the national capital.

In a note to the Chief Secretary, Mr Saxena said it was concerning that these medicines, tested in private and government laboratories, turned out to be not of standard quality. He said these medicines were being given to lakhs of patients across government hospitals in Delhi and were possibly being supplied to the mohalla clinics.

As per the report of the Directorate of Vigilance on the substandard drugs matter, three of the 43 samples sent to government laboratories failed the quality test, while 12 reports were still pending. Out of another 43 samples sent to private labs, five samples failed to adhere to quality standards and 38 samples were found of standard quality.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP criticized the Kejriwal government in Delhi and demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister on the issue of the supply of non-standard drugs in government hospitals.

Addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal betrayed the people of Delhi by indulging in corrupt practices. State President Virend Sachdeva also slammed Kejriwal and said the party will hold protests all over Delhi to expose the corruption of the AAP. Mr Sachdeva also demanded the resignation of Kejriwal and said it is not a matter of corruption but they are paying with the lives of the people.