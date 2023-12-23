इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2023 08:32:03      انڈین آواز

Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into non-standard drugs being supplied to government hospitals

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By Vinit Wahi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe over the non-standard drugs being supplied to government hospitals in the national capital.

In a note to the Chief Secretary, Mr Saxena said it was concerning that these medicines, tested in private and government laboratories, turned out to be not of standard quality. He said these medicines were being given to lakhs of patients across government hospitals in Delhi and were possibly being supplied to the mohalla clinics.

As per the report of the Directorate of Vigilance on the substandard drugs matter, three of the 43 samples sent to government laboratories failed the quality test, while 12 reports were still pending. Out of another 43 samples sent to private labs, five samples failed to adhere to quality standards and 38 samples were found of standard quality.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP criticized the Kejriwal government in Delhi and demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister on the issue of the supply of non-standard drugs in government hospitals. 

Addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal betrayed the people of Delhi by indulging in corrupt practices. State President Virend Sachdeva also slammed Kejriwal and said the party will hold protests all over Delhi to expose the corruption of the AAP. Mr Sachdeva also demanded the resignation of Kejriwal and said it is not a matter of corruption but they are paying with the lives of the people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس کے صدر ایمینویل میخوں اِس مرتبہ 75 ویں یوم جمہوریہ تقریبات میں مہمان خصوصی ہوں گے

فرانس کے صدرایمینویل میخوں 75 ویں  یوم جمہوریہ تقریبات میںمہ ...

نفرت اورتفریق کی یہ سیاست ملک کو ترقی نہیں تباہی کے راستہ پر لے جانے والی ہے: مولانا ارشدمدنی

ملک کے سماجی تانے بانے سے چھیڑچھاڑ، ملک کے جمہوری ڈھانچہ کے ل ...

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart