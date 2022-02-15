FreeCurrencyRates.com

Retail inflation jumps to 6.01% in January: Govt data

Retail inflation jumped to 6.01 percent in January 2022 compared to 5.56 percent in December 2021. As per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data released today, rate based on the Consumer Price Index, CPI, Inflation in food and beverages rose to 5.58 percent compared to 4.5 percent in December.

However, on a month-on-month basis, retail inflation fell by 0.3 percent.

The inflation print for January 2022 is along expected lines, with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das saying earlier today that it was likely to come in around the 6.00 percent mark.

