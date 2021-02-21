PM unveils several projects of power, urban sector in Kerala
Resentment in BJP against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

By Nitin Mahajan / NEW DELHI

The Bharatiya Janata Party is witnessing a simmering resentment against it’s Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Sources stated that senior leaders in the state are understood to have approached the Central leadership of the party regarding their issues with the chief minister.

It is learnt that the central leadership has assured the disgruntled leaders that their issues with the state government would be looked into at the earliest.

The boil in the Uttarakhand unit of the party comes at a time when the party is preparing for the 2022 Assembly polls in the state.

It is believed that a senior leader from the state, considered close to the top party leadership at the centre, is fuelling the rebellion.

With many in the party considering Rawat as a light weight in terms of political bearings, the disgruntled faction feels that with enough pressure they would be able to dislodge him before the polls for the 70 member assembly in the state.

The central leadership is trying hard on its part to address the latest round of fire in the state unit.

