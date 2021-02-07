Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
President Kovind launches first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
More than 37 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID19 vaccines
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
इंडियन आवाज़     08 Feb 2021 05:39:58      انڈین آواز

Rescue and relief operations in full swing in Chamoli district

AMN

Rescue and relief operations are in full swing in Chamoli district where a glacial break triggered an avalanche and massive flooding of Dhauliganga river near Rishiganga Power Project at Raini village in Tapovan area of the district this morning in Uttarakhand.

The State Disaster Management Authority, Dehradun says that seven bodies have been recovered so far from Raini, Biraji, Alakapuri and Chchinaka villages. Out of 150 reported missing people, twelve persons have been rescued so far.

The flash flood due to avalanche has destroyed houses situated at the river bank side. Five bridges have been damaged along with the residential and office complex of NTPC. The water level of Alaknanda river has stabilized. Teams of NDRF, SDRF, SSB, ITBP, and Defense personnel are actively participating in the rescue and relief operations. The Indian Air Force has also deployed its Choppers for rescue operations. Two Army Helicopters are also kept on standby. Indo Tibetan Border Police Force spokesperson Vivek Pandey said that more than 200 Javans are working in collaboration with local administration. Four Army columns, two Medical teams, and one Engineering Task Force have been deployed in Tapovan area.

Though the impact of the disaster may not be felt in Rishikesh and Haridwar, the towns have been put on .

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took stock of the situation after reaching near Raini village in Tapovan. Talking to reporters, Mr.Rawat said that the water level has receded and the Center is in constant touch with him and has assured all possible help in rescue operations.

