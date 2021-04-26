Record: Over 5 lakh people vaccinated in Maharashtra today

AMN

Maharashtra set a record in itself as more than five lakh people were vaccinated today. According to a press statement issued by the state public health department, there could be a rise in the final figures of people who have been inoculated today. On 3rd of April, Maharashtra had set a national record as four lakh 62 thousand 7 hundred and thirty five people were given shots against Covid 19.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and health minister Rajesh Tope have congratulated the health machinery for achieving the feat of vaccinating more than five lakh people.

Maharashtra has been at the forefront in the vaccination drive and after adding today’s figure around one crore 48 lakh people have been given the jabs in the state till now.

State principal health secretary Dr. Pradip Vyas said that soon Maharashtra will cross an important milestone of vaccinating 1.5 crore people.