इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2020

Ravana was first to use aircraft: Sri Lanka

Published On:

Many in Sri Lanka believe that Ravana was a benevolent king and a scholar

WEB DESK

After the Controversy over Lord Ram birth place in Nepal, now the Sri Lankan government has claimed that there were enough facts to prove Ravana was 1st to use Aircraft.

The Sri Lankan government believes that Ravana was the first aviator in the world and flew over 5,000 years ago and the country’s Civil Aviation Authority has now launched an initiative to understand the methods used by him to fly in ancient times.

A newspaper advertisement that was issued by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, urges people to share any document or books they may have related to King Ravana in order to help the government conduct ambitious, in-depth research on the mythological king and the lost heritage of island nation’s aviation dominance, as reported by News 18.

Civil Aviation Authority former vice-chairman Shashi Danatunge told News 18: “King Ravana was a genius. He was the first person to fly. He was an aviator. This is not mythology; it’s a fact. There needs to be a detailed research on this. In the next five years, we will prove this.”

Last year a conference of civil aviation experts, historians, archaeologists, scientists and geologists was held at Katunayake, where Sri Lanka’s biggest international airport Bandaranaike is located.

The conference had concluded that Ravana first flew from Sri Lanka to today’s India 5,000 years ago and came back. However, many dismissed the stories that Ravana had kidnapped Lord Rama’s wife Sita, claiming that it was an Indian version, and Ravana was a noble king.

There is renewed interest about the ancient Lanka king in Sri Lanka these days. Sri Lanka has recently sent a satellite called Raavana to outer space in the first space mission.

Many in Sri Lanka believe that Ravana was a benevolent king and a scholar. Some Indian scriptures also describe him as “Maha Brahmana”, which means a great Brahmin or a great scholar.

