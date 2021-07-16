Flipkart employees to return to office for three days a week starting December 2021
Rani, the dwarf cow, making waves in Bangladesh

WEB DESK

Thousands of people have flocked to the agro farm in an interior part of Bangladesh to see Rani, the dwarf cow, which is awaiting confirmation from the Guiness book of World Records as the smallest cow in the world.

The Shikor Agro farm at Charigram, Nabinagar in the Savar Upazila of Bangladesh has drawn TV Channels, media and curious onlookers to see this tiny yet fully grown cow of almost two years of age. So much so that the owners of the cow have decided to allow only a select few people now to see the dwarf cow fearing disease in the time of Corona pandemic for the valued cattle which is awaiting recognition from the Guiness book of World Record.

The cow is 20 inches long and 27 inches in height. It weighs just about 26 kilograms. The Manager of the Shikor Agro Farm, M. A. Hasan Howladar says that Rani was purchased in August last year. At the time of purchase it was about a year old. She is from the Buxar-Bhutia breed. Though the breed in itself is short in height, Rani became a wonder by not growing beyond this small size. Other than its size, Rani is like any other cow with no special requirement of food or upkeep, says Hasan.

Md. Tanvir Hasan, Manager, Corporate Affairs at the Shikor Agro says that they are awaiting its recognition by the Guiness book of World records in the next three months. He says they have no intention of selling it during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festival or later. Several buyers from Bangladesh and other countries including some rich Sheikhs from the Arab world have expressed their desire to buy Rani offering large sums of money but there is no plan to sell it off. Rani will not grow any further as it has got two teeth which marks the end of the growing period of the cattle, says Tanvir.

