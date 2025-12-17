Ramira Taneja Wins Best Director (Female) for Wild Flowers at Asia Film Awards 2025

NEWS DESK

Filmmaker Ramira Taneja achieved a major international milestone by winning the Best Director (Female) award for her short film Wild Flowers at the Asia Film Awards 2025, held on December 3 in Thailand. The prestigious ceremony was organised by ABM Media, bringing together celebrated filmmakers and cinema professionals from across Asia.

Wild Flowers emerged as a standout among numerous entries, with the jury applauding Ramira Taneja’s ability to deliver a deeply moving narrative despite limited resources. Ramkumar Sledge, representing the Indian jury, along with other jury members, specially appreciated her effort in crafting a compelling film with minimal means, highlighting the strength of her vision and storytelling.

The jury also commended the film’s subtle yet impactful exploration of mentorship and the generation gap, themes that were conveyed with remarkable simplicity and emotional clarity. Through a restrained narrative style and sensitive direction, Wild Flowers successfully connected with audiences and critics alike.

Accepting the award, Ramira Taneja expressed her gratitude to ABM Media, the Asia Film Awards jury, and her cast and crew. She described the recognition as encouragement for independent filmmakers who strive to tell meaningful stories regardless of budgetary constraints.

The Asia Film Awards are regarded as one of the prominent platforms celebrating cinematic excellence across the continent. Ramira Taneja’s win not only marks a personal achievement but also reinforces the growing recognition of women filmmakers and independent voices in Asian cinema.

With Wild Flowers continuing its successful festival journey, Ramira Taneja is being seen as a promising and powerful voice in contemporary filmmaking, and anticipation is already building around her future projects.