Tata Sampann scripting a tale of success, anchored by its digital-first strategy

Sharmistha Choudhury

For centuries, one dish has ruled the tables of royalty and citizenry alike — simmering quietly in a pot, exploding into a riot of flavours when tempered with spices. The humble dal, a dish made from dried and split lentils, needs no introduction. Pulses are a mainstay of Indian meals — the country is the world’s largest producer, importer and consumer — and it is in this category that Tata Sampann first chose to make a mark in 2015.

Ten years on, Tata Sampann has become a brand to reckon with, offering a range of premium pantry staples, including pulses, besan, spices, dry fruits and nuts. In FY25, the brand’s revenue surged 29% to ₹1,109 crore, accounting for 6.3% of Tata Consumer Products’ (TCP) ₹17,618 crore revenue. This isn’t a flash in the pan. Over the last five years, Tata Sampann has sustained a 31% annual growth rate, driven by its expanding portfolio of trusted pantry staples focused on quality, authenticity and convenience — cementing its role as a key growth driver for TCP.

Branding the basics

According to global research firm IMARC Group, India’s pulses market was 36MT in 2024 and is projected to grow to 60MT by 2033. Yet, a minuscule percentage is branded. The rest? A sea of loose, unbranded products fuelling kitchens across the country. This gap represented a business opportunity — to provide high-quality, unadulterated options from a brand that consumers could trust — and Tata Sampann became one of the first national brands to enter the packaged pulses category.

Tata Sampann offers a range of pantry staples, like unpolished pulses for wholesome nutrition and high-quality spices that retain their natural oils. Right from the outset, Tata Sampann strategically decided to avoid centre of plate, crowded categories, such as rice and refined flour. Instead, the brand focused on segments with lower penetration, like pulses, spices and other pantry staples like poha and besan which offered greater growth potential.

“In India, nutrition is highly available but not accessible,” says Deepika Bhan, President of Packaged Foods (India), TCP. “Tata Sampann is a visionary brand that addresses an honest consumer need — for quality-assured products. It has been able to succeed and grow because it identified the right consumer need and innovated.”

Quality you can taste

A sharp focus on quality, authenticity, and convenience, combined with an astute understanding of consumer preferences, sets the brand apart in a competitive market. It has leveraged the trust associated with the Tata brand to carve a niche for itself — rooted in the philosophy that wellness and taste should go hand in hand.

Tata Sampann offers a range of pantry staples, like unpolished pulses for wholesome nutrition and high-quality spices that retain their natural oils. “Tata Sampann’s mantra is really mindful processing,” explains Ms Bhan. “We go to great lengths to bring power back to Indian food by ensuring that we source the best quality produce and retain its goodness by carefully processing the ingredients.” So, the brand’s unpolished toor dal retains its protein content by not undergoing any artificial polishing, while special care is taken to retain at least 3% curcumin — known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties — in its turmeric powder. In FY2024-25, Tata Sampann introduced whole cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds to its portfolio, offering Indians high-quality, unadulterated spices.

The brand upholds the highest standards of consistency and quality through rigorous checks that follow strict parameters, going the extra mile to ensure excellence in every product. A staggering 70% of pulses that arrive at its warehouses fail to meet the brand’s exacting standards and are rejected outright.

Smart category expansion

In the last few years, Tata Sampann has rapidly extended its product range and entered new categories. These include premium dry fruits and nuts, and seeds — catering to the growing appetite for value-added, nutritious snacking options. In the four years since its launch, the brand’s dry fruits portfolio achieved a turnover of ~₹150 crore, while its besan offering crossed ₹100 crore in gross sales in FY25.

Tata Sampann also grew by launching products in adjacent categories, like daliya, vermicelli, makhana, and ready-to-use chutney dips, like Meethi Imli Khajur, Teekhi Imli Saunth, and Chatpati Dhaniya Pudina, packaged in spill-proof containers for easy storage and use. Tapping into regionalisation, it introduced Poha Indori Style for central India, and Hing to cater to the south Indian palate. The brand also forayed into the high-value saffron segment, which is often plagued by adulteration, offering consumers hand-picked pure saffron that undergoes stringent quality checks at an external laboratory.

As health and wellness increasingly influence purchasing decisions, more families are becoming mindful of what goes on their plates. Tapping into this powerful consumer shift, TCP recently introduced a range of cold pressed oils in 2023 under the brand name ‘Tata Simply Better’. Cold pressing is not merely a method of extraction, it offers a choice that aligns with consumers’ growing preference for wholesome choices. Free from additives or preservatives, these oils are crafted from high-quality, single-origin ingredients. Tata Simply Better entered this category with extra virgin olive oil and swiftly expanded its portfolio to include virgin coconut oil, mustard oil, hexane-free sunflower oil, groundnut oil, and sesame oil. The cold pressed oils range quickly became the brand’s fastest-growing new category.

Premiumisation has played a pivotal role in Tata Sampann’s growth, driven by consumers’ willingness to pay for pantry staples from a brand they trust. “Even the base categories on Tata Sampann are premium. For example, Gulbarga Tur Dal, which is GI tagged. Our chutney dips and Easy Cook Ragi Atta cater to the growing need for convenience,” explains Ms Bhan.

Innovation unleashed

A strong focus on new product development has been a key ingredient driving Tata Sampann’s growth. In FY25, its innovation-to-sales ratio was 8%, ahead of TCP’s 5.2%. It has continued to strengthen its R&D capabilities and consolidate its market presence by introducing value-added, differentiated products such as its Easy Cook Ragi Atta and Easy Cook Kabuli Chana. The atta eliminates the need for hot water while kneading, while the chickpeas can be cooked without pre-soaking — a game-changer for busy households. “A lot of our R&D effort is quality oriented,” says Ms Bhan. “We are currently working on building greater expertise in recipe-based products.”

Channels of the future

Tata Sampann has gained considerable market share by adopting a digital-first marketing approach and responding to evolving customer and online channel demands, including creating tailored SKUs, introducing small packs that have an increased shelf life. Consistent, targeted digital campaigns have helped build the brand and bring new customers into the fold. In FY25, e-commerce (including quick commerce) and modern trade contributed to >60% of sales — with spices seeing strong growth.

This success is underpinned by the brand’s improved digital customer engagement, powered by data-led marketing efforts. “Over 80% of our spend is in the digital-first world,” says Ms Bhan. “We ensure the online playbook is perfect so that we have strong conversion outcomes.”

Cultivating tomorrow

According to Ms Bhan, there is a clear vision to build Tata Sampann into “India’s leading food master brand.” What will take it there? “Number one is ensuring that our offerings are highly in sync with consumer needs,” she says. “Second is being on trend with consumers. The third part of our growth strategy is actually just distribution expansion reach. The fourth is really going to be the marketing model because we do want to change consumer habits. These are our four large pillars of growth.”

As nutrition, authenticity, and convenience are increasingly prioritised across Indian kitchens, Tata Sampann’s transformation, from offering basic spices to comprehensive food solutions, appears well-timed. With its focus on premiumisation and innovation-led portfolio expansion, the brand is working to maintain a delicate balance between traditional authenticity and modern convenience, and in the process, reshaping the way India cooks and eats, one meal at a time.