Crop production in India rises by 44 per cent in last ten years: Agriculture Minister

Dec 12, 2025

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

The government today informed that crop production in the country has increased by 44 per cent during the last ten years, marking a significant milestone.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, it has been possible due to the use of new seed varieties, modern technologies and improved farming practices between 2014 and 2024. He said the government is continuously making efforts to ensure comprehensive development in the agriculture sector.

Mr Chouhan said the Modi government is focusing on enhancing farmers’ income and advancing overall agricultural growth. He said a six-point strategy is being implemented to boost agricultural production.

The Minister highlighted that the government is providing fertiliser subsidies worth two lakh crore rupees to farmers, and under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, more than four lakh crore rupees have been directly transferred to farmers’ accounts.

Mr Chouhan added that under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, compensation amounting to one lakh 90 thousand crore rupees has been deposited in the accounts of farmers.

The Minister said the Punjab government has not yet implemented the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. He said that if the scheme had been implemented in the state, farmers in Punjab would have received broader protection against the extensive losses caused by flooding.

