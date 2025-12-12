UPSC ensures PWBD candidates receive examination centre of their choice

Staff Reporter

The Union Public Service Commission has announced a major step to make its examinations more accessible for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The Commission will now ensure that every PWBD candidate is allotted the centre of their choice as indicated in the application form.

As part of the implementation process, UPSC will first utilise the existing capacity of each centre for both PWBD and non-PWBD candidates. Once a centre reaches full capacity, it will no longer be available for non-PWBD applicants, but PWBD candidates will still be able to choose it.

The UPSC added that additional capacity arrangements will also be made so that no PWBD applicant is denied their preferred examination centre.

UPSC Chairman Dr Ajay Kumar said the decision follows an analysis of examination centre data from the past five years, which showed that centres like Delhi, Cuttack, Patna and Lucknow often reach capacity early due to high applicant numbers. He expressed confidence that the new mechanism will ensure maximum convenience and ease for PwBD candidates appearing in UPSC examinations.