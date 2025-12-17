Indian film ‘Homebound’ shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at Oscars 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Indian movie ‘Homebound’, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Homebound is among 15 films that have become ‘eligible’ for ‘final’ nominations in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2026. The International Feature Film shortlist showcases cinema from around the world.

Final nominations in the shortlisted categories will be determined in the coming weeks and are scheduled to be announced on January 22nd next year. The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15th next year.