INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Jaishankar meets Israeli PM Netanyahu in Jerusalem

Dec 17, 2025

AMN/ NEWS DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem yesterday, reaffirming the strength of the India-Israel strategic partnership.

In a social media post, He said, they both discussed deepening cooperation in technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security. Dr Jaishankar also noted that he valued Prime Minister Netanyahu’s perspectives on regional and global developments.

External Affairs Minister also held a meeting with Israel’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat. Dr Jaishankar said they both discussed taking forward investment and innovation cooperation between the two countries. He also expressed confidence in the early conclusion of India – Israel Free Trade Agreement to further boost economic partnership.

