Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine to begin in New Delhi

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine will begin today in New Delhi. Co-hosted by the World Health Organization and Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, the 3-day event will bring together policymakers, scientists, practitioners, Indigenous knowledge holders and civil society leaders from across the world to advance a shared vision of balanced, inclusive and sustainable health systems.

The Summit will be held under the theme “Restoring balance: The science and practice of health and well-being.” Building on the momentum generated by the inaugural Summit held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in 2023, the New Delhi edition marks a significant step forward in positioning Traditional Medicine within the global health agenda.

Guided by the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034, the Summit will focus on how Traditional Medicine systems can contribute meaningfully to people-centred healthcare and planetary well-being. The event will feature more than 170 expert speakers across over 25 sessions, showcasing perspectives from science, policy, practice and community leadership.