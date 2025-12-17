New Delhi summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, convey strong concerns at security situation in Bangladesh

Staff Reporter

India today summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, and conveyed the nation’s strong concerns at the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Bangladesh High Commissioner was informed of the activities of some extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka. It clarified that India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.

The Ministry has termed the situation as unfortunate, adding that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents.

The Ministry said that India enjoys close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh, rooted in the liberation struggle, and strengthened through various developmental and people-to-people initiatives. It added that India is in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and has consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.