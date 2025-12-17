EU announces election observation mission for Bangladesh’s February 2026 polls

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The European Union has officially announced the deployment of an EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Bangladesh for the parliamentary elections scheduled on February 12, 2026, appointing European Parliament member Ivars Ijabs as chief observer.

The decision followed a formal invitation from Bangladeshi authorities, according to an EU press release issued on Tuesday. EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas approved the mission.

“I am honoured to lead this EU Election Observation Mission to Bangladesh, which will deliver an independent and impartial assessment of the electoral process,” Ijabs said, calling it a demonstration of the EU’s support for democratic institutions, rule of law and human rights.

The mission will assess the polls in line with international standards and engage with a wide range of stakeholders throughout the electoral process.