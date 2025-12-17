The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BNP’s Tarique Rahman confirms return to Bangladesh on Dec 25

Dec 17, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s former PM Khaleda Zia’s son and The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday confirmed that he will return to Bangladesh from London on December 25 and urged party leaders and supporters not to gather at the airport, warning that overcrowding could create chaos and harm the country’s image abroad.

“I will return home, In Sha Allah, on the 25th. My humble request to everyone present here is that no one should go to the airport that day,” Tarique said while addressing a programme organised by UK BNP at London’s City Pavilion to mark Victory Day.

Thanking expatriate BNP activists for their moral support over the past 18 years, he reiterated that discipline and order were in the interest of both the party and the nation, particularly appealing to younger supporters to refrain from airport gatherings.

Tarique Rahman is widely regarded as the frontrunner for Bangladesh’s next prime minister in the upcoming national election.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi arrives in Oman on two-day visit

Dec 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India–Ethiopia ties elevated to Strategic Cooperation

Dec 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump orders a total blockade on sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela

Dec 17, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi arrives in Oman on two-day visit

17 December 2025 7:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India–Ethiopia ties elevated to Strategic Cooperation

17 December 2025 7:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump orders a total blockade on sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela

17 December 2025 7:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CINEMA / TV INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian film ‘Homebound’ shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at Oscars 2026

17 December 2025 7:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments