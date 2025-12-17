BNP’s Tarique Rahman confirms return to Bangladesh on Dec 25

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s former PM Khaleda Zia’s son and The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Tuesday confirmed that he will return to Bangladesh from London on December 25 and urged party leaders and supporters not to gather at the airport, warning that overcrowding could create chaos and harm the country’s image abroad.

“I will return home, In Sha Allah, on the 25th. My humble request to everyone present here is that no one should go to the airport that day,” Tarique said while addressing a programme organised by UK BNP at London’s City Pavilion to mark Victory Day.

Thanking expatriate BNP activists for their moral support over the past 18 years, he reiterated that discipline and order were in the interest of both the party and the nation, particularly appealing to younger supporters to refrain from airport gatherings.

Tarique Rahman is widely regarded as the frontrunner for Bangladesh’s next prime minister in the upcoming national election.