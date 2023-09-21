इंडियन आवाज़     21 Sep 2023 07:36:35      انڈین آواز

Rajya Sabha: Chairman forms all-women panel of 13 Vice-Chairpersons

Published On:

In a rare gesture, the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar constituted an all-women panel of Vice-Chairpersons in Rajya Sabha in view of the Women’s reservation Bill. The panel comprises 13 women Rajya Sabha Members only for today as the Rajya Sabha is discussing the Women’s reservation Bill which is called as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023.

The panel includes P. T. Usha, Jaya Bachchan, Saroj Pandey, Dola Sen, Sulata Deo and Dr. Fauzia Khan. The Chairman emphasized that their presence on the chair will send a powerful message to the world at large and it would symbolize that they held a commanding position during this epochal moment of change.

