Canadian MP Chandra Arya hits out at Khalistani terrorists

AMN

Canadian MP Chandra Arya today hits out at the Khalistani terrorists and gangsters. In a video message, Mr Arya also condemned the attack on the country’s Hindu community by the pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice’s president Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He said that the attack on the Hindu Canadians is further escalating due to the glorification of terrorism in the name of freedom of speech and lack of action against the Khalistani leader. He also urged the Hindu-Canadians to remain calm but vigilant.