Rajnath Singh speaks to his Russian counterpart; stresses on dialogue for resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict

File photo

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu today at the latter’s request. During the conversation, both Ministers discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

Mr. Shoigu briefed the Defence Minister on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through use of ‘dirty bomb’.

A dirty bomb is a radiological weapon that combines radioactive material with conventional explosives. Unlike the cloud of radiation from a typical fission bomb, a dirty bomb’s radiation can be dispersed only within a few hundred meters or a few miles of the explosion with annihilation.

Mr. Singh reiterated India’s position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict. He pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity.