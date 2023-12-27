इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2023 04:13:20      انڈین آواز

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in J&K

Published On: By

@rajnathsingh

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that keeping in view the recent terror attack in the Poonch district, adequate measures will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future. He was interacting with Army personnel during his visit to the Rajouri-Poonch sector today.

While praying for the speedy recovery of the injured army personnel, Rajnath Singh said that each Army personnel is like a family and important to us adding that the Government is standing with our soldiers. He said that  Security and intelligence agencies are working together to stop such incidents.  Earlier, soon after he arrived at Jammu, Raksha Mantri left for Rajouri-Poonch sector to take stock of the ground situation there.  

Accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Manoj Pande, Raksha Mantri was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi at the technical airport.

خبرنامہ

پہلوان ونیش پھوگٹ نے کھیل رتن، ارجن ایوارڈ واپس کرنے کا اعلان کر دیا۔ #Vinesh Phogat 

کشتی اولمپین ونیش پھوگاٹ نے منگل کو کہا کہ وہ ہندوستانی ریسل ...

ملک اور بیرون ملک کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے

بھارت سمیت دنیا بھر میں آج کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے۔ دن ...

فوج کے سربراہ جنرل نے فوج کی گاڑیوں پر گزشتہ ہفتے کے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے تناظر میں راجوری- پُنچھ سیکٹر میں صورتحال کا جائزہ لیا

فوج کے سربراہ جنرل منوج پانڈے نے راجوری- پُنچھ سیکٹر میں آج ص ...

