India, Russia ink pact on nuclear power plants, medicines

AMN / WEB DESK

India and Russia on Tuesday signed of agreements on nuclear power and in areas of medicines, pharmaceutical substances and medical devices. The agreements were signed during the meeting between Jaishankar and Russian trade minister Denis Mansurov and may take many months to finalise.

Jaishankar will hold an equally crucial meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday during which the two Ministers will discuss building transport, banking and financial chains at negotiations, said a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

“The main emphasis will be on promoting the further building of sustainable transport, logistics and banking and financial chains, and expanding the use of national currencies in mutual settlements,” the Ministry said. India has been unable to send Russia over $ 30 billion due to US sanctions and both countries are now looking at the option of investing the money in the country itself.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and held a ‘comprehensive’ and ‘productive’ meeting to discuss the bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders also finalised the program of cooperation in the Russian Far East and also expressed hope for the early meeting of EAEU-India FTA negotiators.

Taking to X, Mr Jaishankar shared about his meeting saying, “A comprehensive and productive meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov of Russia on our bilateral economic cooperation. Noted the significant progress in trade, finance, connectivity, energy, civil aviation and nuclear domains. Appreciated the greater focus on exploring new opportunities.”

