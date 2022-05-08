Rajnath Calls upon BRO to strengthen infrastructure of border areas at faster pace

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the development of border areas as a major part of Government’s comprehensive defence strategy that will bolster the security apparatus of the country. He said it will also bring about positive change in the lives of people residing in remote areas.

Mr Singh was addressing all ranks of the BRO at an event organised in New Delhi to celebrate the 63rd Raising Day of the organisation. Mr Singh highlighted that the Chinese presence has increased in the Northern sector in the recent past so the BRO must continue to work in parallel and focus on increasing their capability with full use of technology.

He said continuous border area development is part of defence strategy to stay prepared for changing times. He called upon Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to further enhance its capability through optimum use of technology and strive to strengthen the infrastructure of the border areas at a faster pace.

Mr Singh mentioned the recent announcement of an increase in capital budget of BRO by 40 per cent to 3,500 crore rupees in Financial Year 2022-23, reiterating the Government’s commitment to the country’s security and development of border areas.

He described BRO as not just a construction organisation, but a shining example of unity, discipline, dedication and devotion to duty.

Mr Singh highlighted that border areas have emerged as new centres of development and the regions like the North-East are not only developing themselves but have also become a gateway for the all-around progress of the country.

Mr Singh also commended the BRO for promoting tourism in far-flung areas through its 75 Cafes and Tourism portal (https://marvels.bro.gov.in).

DG BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry exhorted the BRO personnel to continue on the path of excellence with renewed vigor and dedication.

The Defence Minister also virtually laid the foundation stone of a married accommodation complex at Todapur for the BRO personnel posted at Delhi during their peace tenure. Mr Singh also launched two software – BRO Resource Management System and BRO Budget Management System – developed by Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N).

The software will automate the distribution and utilisation of the resources as well as the budget of the BRO.

Mr Singh also flagged off ‘BRO@63-All Women Electric Vehicle Rally’. A team of 10 women officers and all ranks of BRO will traverse approximately 750 kilometres on Electric Cars through the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. A number of BRO personnel attended the event