FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 May 2022 03:42:23      انڈین آواز

Rajnath Calls upon BRO to strengthen infrastructure of border areas at faster pace

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the development of border areas as a major part of Government’s comprehensive defence strategy that will bolster the security apparatus of the country. He said it will also bring about positive change in the lives of people residing in remote areas.

Mr Singh was addressing all ranks of the BRO at an event organised in New Delhi to celebrate the 63rd Raising Day of the organisation. Mr Singh highlighted that the Chinese presence has increased in the Northern sector in the recent past so the BRO must continue to work in parallel and focus on increasing their capability with full use of technology.

He said continuous border area development is part of defence strategy to stay prepared for changing times. He called upon Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to further enhance its capability through optimum use of technology and strive to strengthen the infrastructure of the border areas at a faster pace.

Mr Singh mentioned the recent announcement of an increase in capital budget of BRO by 40 per cent to 3,500 crore rupees in Financial Year 2022-23, reiterating the Government’s commitment to the country’s security and development of border areas.

He described BRO as not just a construction organisation, but a shining example of unity, discipline, dedication and devotion to duty.
Mr Singh highlighted that border areas have emerged as new centres of development and the regions like the North-East are not only developing themselves but have also become a gateway for the all-around progress of the country.

Mr Singh also commended the BRO for promoting tourism in far-flung areas through its 75 Cafes and Tourism portal (https://marvels.bro.gov.in).

DG BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry exhorted the BRO personnel to continue on the path of excellence with renewed vigor and dedication.

The Defence Minister also virtually laid the foundation stone of a married accommodation complex at Todapur for the BRO personnel posted at Delhi during their peace tenure. Mr Singh also launched two software – BRO Resource Management System and BRO Budget Management System – developed by Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N).

The software will automate the distribution and utilisation of the resources as well as the budget of the BRO.

Mr Singh also flagged off ‘BRO@63-All Women Electric Vehicle Rally’. A team of 10 women officers and all ranks of BRO will traverse approximately 750 kilometres on Electric Cars through the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. A number of BRO personnel attended the event

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Kerala: Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil presents Rs. 1 crore to Santosh Trophy-winning team 

The Santosh Trophy-winning team came together with former Kerala captains and players in a unique event organi ...

Khelo India University Games come to close with a glittering ceremony

Bengaluru A glittering closing ceremony drew curtains on yet another memorable edition of the Khelo India U ...

12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 begins in Goa

AMN The 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 has begun in Goa on Wednesday. A total ...

خبرنامہ

کیا ہندوستان کو بھی کسادہ بازاری کا سامنا کرنا پڑ سکتا ہے؟

اسد مرزاعالمی معاشی منظر نامہ اور عالمی مالیاتی اداروں کے ذر ...

کتنے منافع بخش ہیں بھارتی ‘یونیکورنز ‘؟: Unicorn

۳یونیکورن ایک ایسی سٹارٹ اپ کمپنی کہلاتی ہے جس کی مالیت ایک ب ...

مہنگائی کی مار:جائیں تو جائیں کہاں؟

جاویدا خترملک میں بڑھتی ہوئی مہنگائی رکنے کا نام نہیں لے رہی ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart