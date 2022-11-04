Rajnath asks navy to maintain focus on futuristic capability development in maritime domain

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked naval commanders to maintain focus on futuristic capability development for effectively overcoming emerging challenges in the maritime domain.

The Union Minister said this, while intreacting with the senior officials of Indian Navy, on the concluding day of the bi-annual Naval Commanders’ Conference, in New Delhi yesterday.

Mr. Singh appreciated the Navy for the efforts invested towards indigenisation and innovation in recent years and witnessed a Tech demonstration along the sidelines of the Conference.

The Defence Minister commended the Navy for maintaining a high Operational tempo towards ensuring secure seas for national security and prosperity. He congratulated the Navy for successful commissioning of INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously designed aircraft carrier.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan in his address, reiterated the need for operational preparedness, and the need for further integration in the Armed Forces, towards collectively meeting India’s national security imperatives.

The four day conference provided an opportunity to the Naval Commanders to introspect on important Maritime matters at the Military Strategic level.