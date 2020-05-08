Rajasthan: More than 55 pct of corona patients cured so far

AMN

More than 55 percent of corona patients have been cured in Rajasthan so far. After 26 new cases reported today, now the number of active cases has reached to 1450 in the state. While 1903 Corona patients have been free from infection.

Some migrants returned from other states have been tested positive for COVID 19 in Jalore and Sirohi districts in the last three days. So far, Corona cases have been reported in 31 out of 33 districts of the state. However, there are 15 districts where the number of active patients is less than 5. Jaipur and Jodhpur cities are the most affected by the infection.