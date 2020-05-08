Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 12,52,240 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Vande Bharat Mission begins to bring back stranded Indians from abroad
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,64,189 worldwide
US unemployment claims hit 33.3 million
Vizag: Gas leak from LG Polymers plant kills 11
UN Appeals for Billions in Coronavirus Aid for Poor countries
इंडियन आवाज़     08 May 2020 05:18:06      انڈین آواز

Rajasthan: More than 55 pct of corona patients cured so far

More than 55 percent of corona patients have been cured in Rajasthan so far. After 26 new cases reported today, now the number of active cases has reached to 1450 in the state. While 1903 Corona patients have been free from infection.

Some migrants returned from other states have been tested positive for COVID 19 in Jalore and Sirohi districts in the last three days. So far, Corona cases have been reported in 31 out of 33 districts of the state. However, there are 15 districts where the number of active patients is less than 5. Jaipur and Jodhpur cities are the most affected by the infection.

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

