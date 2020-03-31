Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Bihar, WB report rise in cases of COVID-19

AMN

In Rajasthan, number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 93, which includes 17 evacuees from Iran. As per the report issued by the health department, fourteen more persons tested positive today in the state. The State Government has extended the retirement period of Doctors and other health workers up to 6 months. A number of religious, social and non govt organizations have come forward to supply free food to the poor during the lockdown.

7 more Covid-19 positive cases are confirmed in Kerala, taking the total number of infected patients in the State to 220. More than 1,69, 000 people are under observation in the State. Meanwhile Kerala also reported the second covid-19 death in the State today. 68 year old person from pothenkode in Thiruvanathapuram is the deceased .The entire people of Ponthencode panchayat and nearby places will be on quarantine for coming 3 weeks.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there will be special and exclusive project for kasarkode, which is the worst hit district with over 90 Covid-19 patients. Free ration distribution will begin from tomorrow in the State.

For people who cannot come in person to collect the ration, the same will be provided at their home.Mr Vijayan further said that Govt will take all measures to contain inflation .

In Haryana, two Covid-19 patients in Panipat and one in Palwal have been cured and discharged today. With this, the number of patients who have defeated Covid-19 so far has risen to 10 in the state.

Meanwhile, four more positive cases were detected today. Now there are 19 positive cases in Haryana, who are under treatment.

In Bihar, total number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 16 in the state with reporting of one positive case today. The fresh case is of a youth of Gopalganj who had returned from Dubai.

One patient has been cured while one person person died due to novel Coronavirus in the state so far. The state government has ed those districts from where the Covid-19 cases were reported.

In West Bengal, three COVID-19 Patients were discharged from Infectious Diseases hospital in Kolkata today after recovery. According to Health Department sources, all of three tested negative after treatment in the hospital and they have been directed mandatory 14 days home quarantine . Meanwhile, total number of COVID-19 positive cases has gone up to 27 and three persons died of the disease in the State so far.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit at city Police headquarters Lalbazar in Kolkata this afternoon to boost up the force in fighting the pandemic .

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to issue temporary ration cards to more than 2 lakh 69 thousand poor people for supply of food grains free of cost through Public Distribution System during lockdown period. City Mayor Firhad Hakim also announced today extension of time limit for submission of Municipal tax till June instead of 31st March this year.