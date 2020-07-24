COVID-19 India: Highest ever recoveries recorded in a single day
Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot meets Governor, calls for immediate Assembly session

Our Correspondent / Jaipur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today met Governor Kalraj Mishra along with supporting MLAs and demanded immediate convening of the State Assembly session. Addressing the MLAs, Governor Kalraj Mishra said that he has to take legal opinion in view of the current situation prevailing in the state.

Interacting with the media outside Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that if the Governor allows the session to be convened, he will prove the majority there. He said that they are waiting for the Governor’s letter, after which they will decide further course of action.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party has reacted strongly on the whole issue. Senior BJP leaders held a joint press conference in Jaipur where he said that unnecessary pressure was being made on the Constitutional head of the state, which is unfair. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said that the Chief Minister and the Congress MLAs today tarnished all the dignities. He said that the Governor has the right to call the session but it is illegal to pressurize him.

All eyes were on the High Court and the Supreme Court regarding the decision related to the disqualification notice given to the 19 rebel MLAs of the Congress. But by evening, Raj Bhavan has become the centre of politics. The round of accusations continued between the Congress and the BJP regarding calling the assembly session.

Meanwhile, rebel MLAs of Congress today released a video saying that no one has taken them hostage and they are safe. They said that the Chief Minister is making unnecessary allegations to save his chair. In another development, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar has challenged the merger of six MLAs of Bahujan Samaj Party with Congress in the High Court, which will be heard on Monday.

Later, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala addressed a press conference outside Raj Bhawan. He said that the Governor has raised some points and Cabinet will take adequate decisions on it. He informed that the Chief Minister has called a Cabinet meeting tonight at 9.30 P.M. After the meeting a reply will be sent to the Governor by tonight or tomorrow morning.

