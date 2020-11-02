Railways will introduce more festival trains: Railway Board Chairman

BISHESHWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav has said that Railways will introduce more festival trains so that each and every passenger can get confirmed ticket.

Addressing media here today, Mr Yadav said, Railways did not want to run unreserved trains in view of the COVID situation and only reserved trains are being operated.

He requested the people to come to the Railway Station with confirmed tickets only for safe journey.

He said, Railways is monitoring the waiting list situation on a daily basis and it is introducing more and more trains as and when required.

Mr Yadav said, currently 436 festival special trains are being operated from 20th of October to 30th of this month.

Mr Yadav also spoke about the Dabhoi-Chandod-Kevadiya Railway Project which will connect the Statue of Sardar Vallabh Patel in Gujarat.

He informed that the project will be commissioned by December this year.

On Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail, the Railway Board Chairman said that the contract for design and construction of 237 kilometres between Vapi and Vadodara has been awarded which is 47 per cent of the total 508 kilometres.

He said, the contract has been awarded at a cost of Rs. 24,985 crore.

In reply to a question on Non-Technical Popular Categories Examination to be organized by Railways from 15th of December, Mr Yadav said, Railways is fully prepared to hold this examination from 15th of next month.