इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2020 12:10:00      انڈین آواز
Railways to modify 20,000 coaches to accommodate COVID-19 patients

WEB DESK

As part of COVID-19 preparedness, Railways is ready to modify 20 thousand coaches which can accommodate over three lakh beds for isolation needs.

Ministry of Railway said, isolation coaches being prepared for COVID-19 patients will be equipped with all necessary facilities. Five Zonal Railways have already prepared prototypes for the quarantine or isolation coaches.

The Ministry said, consultations were held with Armed Forces Medical Services, Medical Department of various Zonal Railways, and Ayushman Bharat, Ministry of Health in this connection. It said, work on modification of five thousand coaches has already started which are to be converted initially into isolation coaches .

These coaches will be having capacity to accommodate up to 80 thousand beds. One coach is expected to have 16 beds for isolation.

The Ministry said, only Non-AC sleeper coaches are being planned to be utilized for conversion into isolation coaches. Two Oxygen cylinders will also be provided by the Medical department for which suitable clamping arrangement on the side berth side of this cabin is to be provided.

