Railways Minister launches Annual Capacity Building Plan

The Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the Annual Capacity Building Plan for his Ministries on Thursday.

The annual plan has been crafted to ensure capacity building and holistic development of manpower keeping in mind National Priorities, Emerging Technologies and Citizen Centricity along with the development of organisations, Institutions and Individuals. Staff from Post offices, Railways, BSNL and Common Service Centres (CSC) shared their experiences of iGoT Karmayogi training and how it has helped them develop their capabilities to deliver the government’s services to the masses in a better manner.