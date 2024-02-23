इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2024 05:57:36      انڈین آواز
Reform of United Nation is need of hour: Dr Jaishankar

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has reiterated that reform of the United Nation (UN) is the need of the hour as the UN is still a reflection of a colonial era organisation.

Speaking during the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi today, Dr. Jaishankar said that different models including Mexico model, Liechtenstein model, and L69 model are being presented before the UN for its reform. He stressed that middle ground need to be explored after listening of the views of the UN members.

The External Affairs Minister said that G7 to G20 was the big change of the last decade.

