Railways achieves highest ever scrap sale earning of Rs 4573 crore, in 2020-21

VINIT WAHI / AMN

Railways has achieved its highest ever scrap sale in 2020-21. Through this sale, Railways has earned Rs 4573 crore. Railway Ministry said, Railways makes all out efforts to optimally utilise resources by mobilising scrap materials and sale through e-auction.

