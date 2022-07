AMN

Rebel Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has been named as new leader of party in the Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla has accepted the demand of Eknath Shinde faction of the party in this regard.

Earlier, 12 Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs met the Speaker and urged him to appoint Mr Shewale as floor leader in place of party MP Vinayak Raut.