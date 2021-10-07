Pak PM Imran Khan faces flak after his govt starts talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan
Govt to investigate ‘Pandora Papers Leak’ by multi-agency group under CBDT Chairman
India crosses 91 crore mark milestone in COVID-19 vaccination drive; Recovery rate stands at 97.89%
Offshore havens and hidden riches of world leaders and billionaires exposed in Pandora Papers leak
David Julius, Ardem Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2021 01:40:44      انڈین آواز

Rahul, Priyanka meet bereaved families in Lakhimpur Kheri

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Lakhimpur Kheri (UP)

Congress Stalwarts Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders met the family of deceased farmer Lovepreet at the Chaukhada farm in Palia at around 9 pm on Wednesday.

They later met the family of journalist Raman Kashyap, who was also killed in violence.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda accompanied the Gandhi siblings during their meetings with the farmers’ families.

The entire route from Sitapur to Lakhimpur Kheri was heavily barricaded. The Lakhimpur district administration allowed only seven vehicles in the convoy to enter the district.

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, however, were not so lucky as they were detained in Moradabad while they were on their way to Lakhimpur by car.

Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh also went to Lakhimpur to meet the bereaved families.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi reached the Sitapur guest house — where his sister and Congress leader Priyanja Gandhi Vadra was kept in detention — on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri from the Lucknow airport in his own vehicle. He had staged a brief dharna at the airport after initially being asked to travel in a police vehicle.

Earlier Gandhi had reached the Chaudhari Charan Singh airport from Delhi along with Channi, Baghel and Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

In a tweet, Surjewala announced that the Punjab and Chhattisgarh governments will provide Rs 1 crore assistance to the families of each farmer and journalist killed in the Sunday violence.

Television footage from the airport showed officials telling Gandhi to take the police vehicle, which he did not agree to and sat on a dharna there.

“We want to go in our own vehicles, but they want that we should go in their vehicle. I want to know why are you not allowing me to go? First, I was told that I can go in my own vehicle, now you are saying that you will go in a police vehicle. They are doing some mischief,” Gandhi told reporters.

Talking to the press at the airport, Gandhi said he or Priyanka being sent to jail was irrelevant as the main question was “people being crushed by criminals”, referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri episode.

“Those who should have been in jail are not being put in jail. We are being stopped from meeting the aggrieved families of the farmers,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Gurjit Kaur, Harmanpreet Singh lead star parade as Indians dominate FIH Hockey Stars Awards

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Spearheaded by Gurjit Kaur and Harmanpreet Singh, Indian players and coaches ...

It is tit for tat, Hockey India pulls out of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It is tit for tat  and retaliation was  furious and fast. Less than 24 hou ...

FC Goa pip Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 to win Durand Cup

Kolkata, 3 October;  FC Goa are the new Durand Cup owners The Gaurs defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club 1-0 ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz