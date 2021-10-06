Pak PM Imran Khan faces flak after his govt starts talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan
Govt to investigate ‘Pandora Papers Leak’ by multi-agency group under CBDT Chairman
India crosses 91 crore mark milestone in COVID-19 vaccination drive; Recovery rate stands at 97.89%
Offshore havens and hidden riches of world leaders and billionaires exposed in Pandora Papers leak
David Julius, Ardem Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2021 04:19:04      انڈین آواز

Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for six-hour outage

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg has apologised for the disruption caused after its social media services went down for almost six hours, impacting more than 3.5 billion users worldwide.

Zuckerberg said sorry after an internal technical issue took Facebook, Messenger, Whatsapp and Instagram offline on Monday night.

For hours, potentially billions of people found themselves without the social media tools they relied upon to keep in touch with friends and family. Others reportedly found they could not access services which required a Facebook login.

Facebook last night explained that during a routine maintenance job, its engineers had issued a command that unintentionally took down all the connections in its network, effectively disconnecting Facebook data centres globally. The company’s infrastructure vice-president Santosh Janardhan, said Facebook’s program audit tool had a bug and failed to stop the command that caused the outage.

Facebook’s rivals however, benefitted from the Social Media giant’s shutdown. According to reports, Whatsapp’s rival chatting apps Signal and Telegram saw tremendous jumps in downloads worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

It is tit for tat, Hockey India pulls out of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It is tit for tat  and retaliation was  furious and fast. Less than 24 hou ...

FC Goa pip Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 to win Durand Cup

Kolkata, 3 October;  FC Goa are the new Durand Cup owners The Gaurs defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club 1-0 ...

Top golfers for Rs 70-Lakh TATA Steel PGTI MP Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Top golfers of the country including Udayan Mane, SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz