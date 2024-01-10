Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra denied permission in Manipur: Congress

The Opposition Congress today said that the BJP-led Manipur government declined permission to hold Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Imphal’s Palace Ground. Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the Yatra will still start from Manipur but from a different location.

“We got information that the Government of Manipur declined (our request) to hold the yatra in Palace Ground, Imphal…When we are starting a yatra from East to West, how can we avoid Manipur? Then what message are we giving to the people of the country?” he asked.

The Congress leader said that details of the new venue to start the Yatra will be announced later.

“We need to start the yatra from Manipur only. We are now going to start Yatra in Manipur from another location. Details will be announced later…,” he added.

Speaking about the Manipur government’s purported refusal to grant permission, Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra said that they have decided to hold it from another venue near the Khongjom War Memorial complex.

“Even if the government declines (the permission), we have decided to do this near the Khongjom War Memorial complex, Thoubal, in a private lane. We are discussing with the AICC team…,” the Manipur Congress chief said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Manipur CM N Biren Singh had said that the law and order situation in the state is very critical and the decision to grant permission to Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra will be taken after receiving reports from security agencies.

“The prevailing law & order situation in the state is very critical. Giving permission to Rahul Gandhi’s rally is under active consideration, we are taking reports from various security agencies. After receiving the reports, we will make a concrete decision.”