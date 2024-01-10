इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jan 2024 11:58:19      انڈین آواز

Maharashtra Speaker’s verdict ‘murder of democracy’: Uddhav Thackeray

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The verdict has “officially killed democracy and the principals of the constitution.” says Aditya Thackeray

MUMBAI

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today slammed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, terming his decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena “a murder of democracy”.

“The Speaker’s order that has come today is a murder of democracy and is also an insult to the decision of the Supreme Court,” Thackeray said.

Refering to the Supreme Court’s observation, Thackeray said that the spex court had clearly said that the Governor had misused his position and made a wrong decision and vowed to “fight this battle further”.

“We will fight this battle further and we have full confidence in the Supreme Court…Supreme Court will not stop without giving complete justice to the people and Shiv Sena…,” he added.

His son and former Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray said that he has not “seen more shameless verdict of the tribunal that has murdered democracy.”

Terming it a “fixed game”, Aditya Thackeray said the verdict has “officially killed democracy and the principals of the constitution.”

He further added, “We hope the Hon’ble Supreme Court will ensure that there will be protection for the Constitution and Democracy, against this disgraceful political fixed game.”

Earlier today, the Maharashtra speaker announced the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction is the real Shiv Sena.

In his verdict, Speaker Narwekar said that Uddhav Thackeray had no power to remove Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena’s legislative party leader.

“Shinde faction was the real Shiv Sena political party when rival factions emerged on 21st June 2022,” the Speaker said while reading out his verdict.

The Maharashtra Speaker also rejected the disqualification pleas filed by Udhav Thackeray faction against 14 Shinde camp MLAs for violating the whip issued by Thackeray camp for confidence motion on July 4.

“The whip claimed to have been served by Prabhu never reached the Shinde faction members and UBT faction failed to prove so. Thus the petition demanding to disqualify Shinde faction members is rejected,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 126 ہو گئی

وسطی جاپان زلزلہ، ہزاروں گھروں میں پانی اور بجلی تاحال منقطع ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart