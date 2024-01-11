India, UAE Seal Four MOUs at Gujarat Summit

@VibrantGujarat

At the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, India exchanged four MOUs with the UAE. Addressing the media at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the MoUs are related to Investment cooperation in innovative healthcare, renewable energy, food parks and logistics cooperation.

He said this time the highest 35 countries have participated in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as partner countries. Mr Kwatra also told the media that India and the Czech Republic agreed to build a strategic partnership in fields such as research and technology at the Summit.