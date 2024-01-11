इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jan 2024 01:30:49      انڈین آواز

‘Shankaracharyas being insulted…’: Digvijay Singh hits out at BJP, VHP over Ram temple event

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Wednesday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of insulting the Shankaracharyas, who have objected to the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Refering to VHP leader Champat Rai, who was made the head of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust, the Congress leader questioned why Nirmohi Akhada’s rights have been taken away.

“We object to the fact that Shankaracharya is being insulted. What is VHP’s right on Ram temple? We have made donations for Ram temple. (Former PM) Narasimha Rao had made ‘Ramalay Nyas’ with all four Shankaracharyas,” the Congress leader said.

“Champat Rai is the promoter of VHP who has done a land scam. Such a man has been made the (Ram temple) Trust chief who is insulting the religion and dividing Hindu leaders and the religion. Why has Nirmohi Akhara’s right been taken away? The BJP, Sangh & VHP hare using the Britishers’ divide and rule policy now,” he added.

His remarks came after the Congress party announced its decision to skip the Ram Temple consecration event on January 22, saying they viewed religion as a personal attribute.

In a statement released by its leader Jairam Ramesh, the Congress party said that the inauguration of the incomplete temple by BJP and RSS is being done for electoral gains.

“Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain,” read a statement from senior party leader Jairam Ramesh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 126 ہو گئی

وسطی جاپان زلزلہ، ہزاروں گھروں میں پانی اور بجلی تاحال منقطع ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart