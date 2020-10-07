Bihar Elections: JD(U) Gets 115 Seats, BJP 121, HAM 07
Rahul Gandhi tractor rally enters Haryana amid high drama

AMN / Patiala

AMN / Patiala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Tractor rally against farm laws entered Haryana amid high-drama at Haryana’s border with Punjab.

He was allowed to enter the state along with a few selective leaders and supporters by the authorities on Tuesday.

Earlier, Youth Congress leaders and workers from Punjab Congress were stopped from entering Haryana.

Barricades and nakas laid by Haryana Police were thrown by Congress workers who were ahead of the Rahul Gandhi-led tractor procession.

Haryana Police made fervent appeals to Congress workers not to break law even as hundreds threw the barricades in a flowing choe near the passage.

After winding up his last rally at Sanaur in Patiala, Gandhi drove a tractor to reach Haryana border on the concluding day of his “Kheti Bachao Yatra”.

He was accompanied on the tractor by Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and senior party leader Harish Rawat.

Later, Mr. Gandhi addressed two public rallies, one in Pehowa and the other in Kurukshetra, where he hit out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for bringing the three agriculture sector laws.

A number of Congress workers were accompanying Gandhi from Patiala district, but the procession was stopped on the highway near Teokar village on Pehowa border for an hour.

Before Gandhi arrived at the Punjab-Haryana border, senior Haryana police officials at the spot told reporters that they would not allow more than 100 people to gather at one place as per the guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

On Haryana side, state Congress chief Kumari Selja, senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ajay Singh Yadav and party’s Haryana affairs in-charge Vivek Bansal were present.

Ahead of Gandhi’s tractor rally in Haryana, the BJP-led government on Monday had said the Congress leader can bring a few people in the state but it will not permit a big crowd from Punjab which can “disturb” the atmosphere.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Gandhi has the right to put forth his views but “if he comes with a big procession from Punjab, we won’t allow it”.

