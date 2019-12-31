FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rabi crops sowing area increases by 36 lakh hectares

WEB DESK

Rabi crops sowing area has increased by around 36 lakh hectares as on 27th of this month. Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said, the total area sown under Rabi crops stands at over 571 lakh hectares as compared to 536 lakh hectare for the corresponding period of last year.

The progress in Rabi sowing has picked up significantly with the improvement of soil moisture in almost all Rabi growing states.

The Ministry said, wheat has been sown in over 297 lakh hectare which is about 27 lakh hectare more than last year. The Rice has been sown in around 14 lakh hectare and Pulses in over 140 lakh hectare. The coarse cereals have been sown in over 46 lakh hectare and Oilseeds in 74 lakh hectare.

