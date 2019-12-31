Govt unveils infrastructure projects worth Rs 102 lakh crore

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled 102 lakh crore rupees infrastructure projects that will be implemented in the next five years as part of the government’s spending push in the infrastructure sector. Ms Sitharaman said this while releasing the Report of the Task Force on National Infrastructure Pipeline-NIP for 2019-2025.

She said, a task force which was constituted to draw up the NIP identified the projects of this amount after conducting 70 stakeholder consultations in a short period of four months after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech spoke about investing 100 lakh crore rupees in infrastructure. Ms Sitharaman said, another 3 lakh crore rupees worth projects are likely to be added to this pipeline.

Ms Sitharaman said, the projects identified are in sectors including power, railways, urban, irrigation, education and health. She said, nearly 25 lakh crore rupees energy projects have been lined up and another 20 lakh crore rupees in the and about 14 lakh crore rupees railway projects have also been lined up. The Finance Minister said, 102 lakh crore rupees National Infrastructure Projects will help make India 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025.