FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Dec 2019 10:17:31      انڈین آواز
Ad

Govt unveils infrastructure projects worth Rs 102 lakh crore

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled 102 lakh crore rupees infrastructure projects that will be implemented in the next five years as part of the government’s spending push in the infrastructure sector. Ms Sitharaman said this while releasing the Report of the Task Force on National Infrastructure Pipeline-NIP for 2019-2025.

She said, a task force which was constituted to draw up the NIP identified the projects of this amount after conducting 70 stakeholder consultations in a short period of four months after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech spoke about investing 100 lakh crore rupees in infrastructure. Ms Sitharaman said, another 3 lakh crore rupees worth projects are likely to be added to this pipeline.

Ms Sitharaman said, the projects identified are in sectors including power, railways, urban, irrigation, education and health. She said, nearly 25 lakh crore rupees energy projects have been lined up and another 20 lakh crore rupees in the and about 14 lakh crore rupees railway projects have also been lined up. The Finance Minister said, 102 lakh crore rupees National Infrastructure Projects will help make India 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

IOA not to Boycott Commonwealth Games,will make bid to host in 2026 or 30

By Harpal Singh Bedi Closing the year on a conciliatory note, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monda ...

8-member Indian men’s boxing squad for Olympic Qualifiers

HSB/ New Delhi Asian Games gold medalist Amit Panghal (52kg) Former World Championships bronze medallist Vika ...

Yearender: Women’s Team played aggressive hockey to achieve its aim of qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi The Indian Women's Team opened the year 2019 with a aim to qualify for the Tokyo Olympi ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!